PM must call Parliament session to discuss China's infiltration: Digvijaya

Senior leader Digvijaya Singh on Tuesday demanded that Prime Minister should call a Parliamentary session to discuss the "infiltration of Chinese troops on Indian territory".

"PM must call Session of Parliament to discuss the infiltration of Chinese Troops on Indian Territory. No less than the Defence Minister Rajnath Singh ji has accepted the fact. We do understand Modi is no Pt Nehru but the seriousness of the issue demands discussion in Parliament," Singh tweeted.

India and China have been locked in a dispute over the heavy military build-up by People's Liberation Army (PLA) where they have brought in more than 5,000 troops along the Eastern Ladakh sector.

The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.

The Chinese have also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory.

A meeting between military commanders of India and China to discuss and resolve the stand-off in Eastern Ladakh also took place on June 6.

Later, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the two countries have agreed to "peacefully" resolve the situation in the border areas by continuing the military and diplomatic engagements.