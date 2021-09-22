PM Narendra Modi, Emmanuel Macron discuss Afghanistan situation

Prime Minister and French President on Tuesday discussed the recent developments in and shared their concerns about possible spread of terrorism, narcotics, illicit weapons, and human trafficking.

During their telephonic conversation, the two leaders reviewed the increasing bilateral collaboration in the Indo-Pacific region, and the important role that the India-France partnership plays in promoting stability and security in the region, a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office said.

President Macron and Prime Minister Modi agreed to act jointly and with Europe in the Indo-Pacific, to keep the region stable, rules-based and free of any hegemony, French Ambassador to India Emmanuel Lenain said on Twitter. After his conversation with Macron, Modi tweeted, “Spoke with my friend President @EmmanuelMacron on the situation in We also discussed closer collaboration between India and France in the Indo-Pacific.” “We place great value on our strategic partnership with France, including in the UNSC,” Modi said.

The PMO said the two leaders discussed regional issues, including recent developments in

