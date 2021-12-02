PM Narendra Modi likely to meet several unicorn founders next week

The Prime Minister’s Office is learnt to have reached out to several unicorn founders for a roundtable meeting in the second week of December, according to multiple sources who said on the condition of anonymity. “The PMO contacted me last week informally for a meeting along with other unicorn founders, but has not confirmed dates yet.

Generally, such meetings with the government are finalised in the last minute,” said the founder of a fintech unicorn who did not want to be named. There are currently 77 unicorns in the country, of which 40 have entered the club ...