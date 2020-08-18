PM's call for revision in girls age to marry: Here is what data tells us

In his seventh Independence Day speech, prime minister Narendra Modi stressed upon several aspects about the development of women in India.

He also specifically indicated his government’s resolve to revise the minimum age at which women can legally tie the knot in India. “We have formed a committee to ensure that the daughters are no longer suffering from malnutrition and they are married off at the right age. As soon as the report is submitted, appropriate decisions will be taken about the age of marriage of daughters,” he said from the ramparts of the Red Fort in ...