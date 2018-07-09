PM, South Korean Prez take metro ride to Noida; inaugurate Samsung factory

-
ALSO READ
South Korea's Moon in India to boost ties, will hold talks with PM Modi
Delhi metro recovers from fare hike loss; see 2.7 mn daily riders in Feb
Pink Line Delhi Metro 10 facts: From route map, fare to travel time
Metro services between Yamuna Bank, Vaishali to be affected for 2 hrs today
Expanding Metro Footprint-II: When rapid transport is the only way out
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took a Metro ride to Noida on Monday.
Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.
The PMO tweeted a picture of the two leaders travelling on Delhi Metro.
Another picture tweeted by the PMO showed them at the Yamuna Bank metro station.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU