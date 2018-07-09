JUST IN
PM, South Korean Prez take metro ride to Noida; inaugurate Samsung factory

Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Moon Jae-in took a Metro ride to Noida on Monday.

Both the leaders were heading to Noida for the inauguration of a Samsung facility to manufacture mobile phones.

The PMO tweeted a picture of the two leaders travelling on Delhi Metro.

Another picture tweeted by the PMO showed them at the Yamuna Bank metro station.
First Published: Mon, July 09 2018. 17:46 IST

