PM speaks to CMs, calls for 'staggered' movement of people post lockdown

-
ALSO READ
I seek forgiveness for harsh decisions on coronavirus lockdown: Modi
Telangana govt to buy Kharif produce from farmers as mandis remain closed
From Kohli to Tendulkar: Cricket fraternity backs PM's 21-day lockdown
Coronavirus LIVE: Govt asks states not to let people march across cities
How's India dealing with Covid-19? Here's the latest on the pandemic
-
The centre and states must have a "common exit strategy" for a staggered re-entry of population when the three-week national lockdown to prevent the spread of the coronavirus ends, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told chief ministers on Thursday in a video-conference meeting.
Modi said it "can't be business as usual" after the lockdown and safeguards would have to be taken, said media reports quoting a government statement.
An image tweeted by news agency ANI showed Modi sitting at a gtable and apparently looking at a screen as home minister Amit Shah, defence minister Rajnath Singh and senior civil servants sit in a hall with some distance between all of them.
ALSO READ: PM Modi to share video message with people on Friday morning amid lockdown
"The prime minister outlined that the common goal for the country is to ensure minimum loss of life. In the next few weeks, testing, tracing, isolation and quarantine should remain the areas of focus," said a government statement about the meeting.
Modi asked the states to brainstorm and send suggestions on the lockdown exit strategy, according to news agency PTI. He highlighted the necessity of maintaining supply of essential medical products, availability of raw material for manufacture of medicines and medical equipment.
ALSO READ: UP moots a dedicated Covid-19 corpus in addition to CM Relief Fund
Covid-19, the diseases caused by the coronavirus, has infected 1,965 people and killed 50 in India till date, according to the Worldometer website.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU