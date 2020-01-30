PM urges MPs to 'give direction' to economy; Oppn speaks of slowdown, CAA

At the all-party meeting on the eve of the Budget session of Parliament on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed suggestions by political parties about the “need to discuss economic issues” during the session.

“In this Budget session, and in the beginning of the New Year, if we can give a proper direction to the country's economy it would be in the best interest of the country,” the PM told the MPs at the customary meeting.

Leaders of nearly all political parties, barring Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ally AIADMK, flagged issues related to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Register of Citizens (NRC) and Population Register (NPR).

Opposition parties also spoke of the and lack of jobs, demanded release of political leaders in Kashmir and complained of weakening federalism, including the Centre delaying transfer of GST revenue to states.

On CAA, Shiromani Akali Dal's (SAD’s) Balwinder Singh Bhunder said legislations that discriminate on the basis of religion were “unacceptable”. The SAD had supported the passage of CAA, but later demanded its withdrawal.

MPs from political parties with presence in northeastern states, including People’s Party’s Agatha Sangma, demanded that the region should be exempted from CAA. Trinamool Congress’ Sudip Bandyopadhyay and Derek O’Brien represented the party at the meeting. Bandyopadhyay said the government was "suppressing" the voice of large and medium industrialists.

Accusing the government of “bulldozing” legislations and showing scant concern for opposition amendments, the Trinamool leader said the Congress in 1984 had 404 seats, which was reduced to 44 in 2014, and the BJP could suffer a similar fate with the zero in its 303 Lok Sabha tally could go missing and it could get reduced to 33.

Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad accused the government of not allowing discussions on issues confronting the nation, with such ‘all party meetings’ having become rituals and photo opportunities. He said the government was reducing the number of days that Parliament sat for, and alleged it was bringing in legislations that “divide India” instead of “uniting the country”.

In his remarks, the PM said: “Most of the members have asked for discussion on the economic situation concerning the country. I welcome this and we need to discuss the economic issues as suggested by you all”.

The PM urged members to see how the country can gain from the prevailing global economic scenario. He said, “We should focus on how we can turn the global scenario in favour of India”. He said the government was willing to discuss all issues.

As Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the meeting before the PM arrived, Rashtriya Janata Dal’s Manoj Jha spoke of the situation in Kashmir. Jha said the situation in Kashmir did not come to such a pass during Singh’s stint as the home minister of the country.

He said this was because Singh belongs to the “old BJP”, which appreciated the challenges in that region, while the “new BJP” does not. He also spoke against increasing “majoritarianism”.

The session will continue until April 3. It will break for recess on February 11 to meet again on March 2. The session will have a total of 31 sittings. The Economic Survey will be tabled after the President’s address on Friday, and the Union Budget

on Saturday.

The government has identified 45 Bills and seven financial items, including the Budget, to be taken up during the session.

Two Bills replacing Ordinances, the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Ordinance, and the Mineral Laws (Amendment) Ordinance will also be introduced.