Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?
do we have a long-term solution to make sure that airports don't descend into chaos like what we see at our railways stations. Listen to this podcast to know
Delhi, Thiruvananthapuram airports switch to EVs to reduce emissions
DGCA asks airlines to deploy adequate maintenance engineers at airports
Airports rearranging departures, arrivals to avoid congestion: Scindia
1,900 private guards to take up non-core security roles at airports
Civil aviation sector to employ 100,000 more people by 2024: Ministry
With the Covid-19 pandemic fading into the background, people’s travel plans have come back to the fore. The number of people opting for air travel recently surpassed the pre-pandemic level. And the queues outside the security check posts and boarding gates will only get longer as peak travel season is here.
So do we have a plan to make air travel smoother? And do we have a long-term solution to make sure that airports don’t descend into chaos like what we see at our railways stations? Listen to this podcast to know.
