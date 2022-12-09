Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?

With the Covid-19 pandemic fading into the background, people’s travel plans have come back to the fore. The number of people opting for air travel recently surpassed the pre-pandemic level. And the queues outside the security check posts and boarding gates will only get longer as peak travel season is here.

So do we have a plan to make air travel smoother? And do we have a long-term solution to make sure that airports don’t descend into chaos like what we see at our railways stations? Listen to this to know.