Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?
Business Standard

Podcast: Will congestion at Indian airports end anytime soon?

do we have a long-term solution to make sure that airports don't descend into chaos like what we see at our railways stations. Listen to this podcast to know

Topics
Podcast | air travel in India | Civil Aviation Ministry

Bhaswar Kumar  |  New Delhi 

Photo: ANI
Photo: ANI

    • With the Covid-19 pandemic fading into the background, people’s travel plans have come back to the fore. The number of people opting for air travel recently surpassed the pre-pandemic level. And the queues outside the security check posts and boarding gates will only get longer as peak travel season is here.

    So do we have a plan to make air travel smoother? And do we have a long-term solution to make sure that airports don’t descend into chaos like what we see at our railways stations? Listen to this podcast to know.

    First Published: Fri, December 09 2022. 08:15 IST
