IndiGo to operate 168 weekly flights from Goa's new international airport

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
IndiGo's new CEO Pieter Elbers takes over, eyes 'new frontiers'
Aviation watchdog DGCA issues aerodrome licence for Goa's Mopa airport
90 pc work of Mopa airport complete, commissioning after Aug 15: Goa CM
Goa's Mopa airport commissioning after Aug 15, says CM Pramod Sawant
-
No-frills carrier IndiGo said on Thursday it will operate 168 weekly flights to eight domestic destinations from the New Goa International Airport.
The second international airport in the state will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11.
The airport will commence commercial operations from January 5 next year.
The present airport at Dabolim in South Goa will remain active, and IndiGo will continue its existing operations there, the airline said in a release.
Twelve daily and a total of 168 weekly, new flights to and from the New Goa International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from January 5 will be IndiGo's largest ever-new station launch and will immediately connect the new facility to eight cities across India, it said.
Besides improving direct connectivity to the state, the launch of the new flight services is also aimed at catering to the increasing demand, it added.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 08 2022. 22:56 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU