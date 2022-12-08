IndiGo to operate 168 weekly flights from Goa's new international airport

No-frills carrier said on Thursday it will operate 168 weekly flights to eight domestic destinations from the New International Airport.

The second international airport in the state will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 11.

The airport will commence commercial operations from January 5 next year.

The present airport at Dabolim in South will remain active, and will continue its existing operations there, the airline said in a release.

Twelve daily and a total of 168 weekly, new flights to and from the New International Airport at Mopa in North Goa from January 5 will be IndiGo's largest ever-new station launch and will immediately connect the new facility to eight cities across India, it said.

Besides improving direct connectivity to the state, the launch of the new flight services is also aimed at catering to the increasing demand, it added.

