Police is overstaffed, well paid but lacks basic equipment for the job

The police has been on the front line of the countrywide lockdown, earning themselves the sobriquet of corona warriors. But its variable performance during this time has raised many questions about its efficacy in managing law and order.

At Anand Vihar (Delhi) and Bandra (Mumbai) stations, for example, neither police commissionerate had any intelligence about the gatherings of migrant labourers clamouring to get home. The subsequent lathicharges to disperse them did little to enhance the reputation of the police as public servants. Poor intelligence was also responsible for the failure to ...