Poonam Gupta to head NCAER as its first woman director general

Poonam Gupta will be new director general of the policy think tank National Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).
Gupta, the first woman director general of NCAER, will succeed Shekhar Shah who has led NCAER since 2011 and will complete his second five year term in early May.
Nandan Nilekani, president of the think tank, said “We are delighted to have Poonam succeed Shekhar at the end of his successful tenure. She brings a set of unique experiences and perspectives that will accelerate, deepen and broaden our research agenda with impact and rigour”
Gupta is currently working as a lead economist at the World Bank, Washington DC.
Prior to joining the World Bank in 2013, she was the Reserve Bank of India chair professor at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy and a professor of macroeconomics at ICRIER.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU