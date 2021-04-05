Poonam Gupta to head NCAER as its first woman director general

Poonam Gupta will be new director general of the policy think tank Council of Applied Economic Research (NCAER).

Gupta, the first woman director general of NCAER, will succeed Shekhar Shah who has led since 2011 and will complete his second five year term in early May.

Nandan Nilekani, president of the think tank, said “We are delighted to have Poonam succeed Shekhar at the end of his successful tenure. She brings a set of unique experiences and perspectives that will accelerate, deepen and broaden our research agenda with impact and rigour”

Gupta is currently working as a lead economist at the World Bank, Washington DC.

Prior to joining the World Bank in 2013, she was the Reserve Bank of India chair professor at the Institute of Public Finance and Policy and a professor of macroeconomics at ICRIER.