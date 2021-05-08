Positive test now not mandatory for admission to a Covid facility: Govt

In a relief to patients, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday revised the national policy for admission of Covid patients to various categories of Covid facilities. "This patient-centric measure aims to ensure prompt, effective and comprehensive treatment of patients suffering from Covid-19," the ministry said.

According to the revised policy, requirement of a positive test for Covid-19 virus is not mandatory for admission to a Covid health facility. A suspect case must be admitted to the suspect ward of Covid Care Center (CCC), Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) or Dedicated Covid Hospital (DHC) as the case may be.

Several citizens across the country had complained that patients arriving at hospitals were being turned away if there is no positive test report.

On Friday, Gujarat government announced that carrying a Covid-19 positive report will not be necessary for admission of patients to hospitals in the state. Before this, it was mandatory to carry such reports for admission in Gujarat hospitals.

In a signifciant directive to states all states and UTs, hospitals under the Central government, state governments and Union Territory administration, including private hospitals managing Covid patients, must ensure the following:

No patient will be refused services on any count. This includes medications such as oxygen or essential drugs even if the patient belongs to a different city.

No patient will also be refused admission on the ground that he/she is not able to produce a valid identity card that does not belong to the city where the hospital is located.

* Admissions to hospital must be based on need. It should be ensured that beds are not occupied by persons who do not need hospitalisation.

India has recorded over 400,000 fresh Covid-19 cases for the third consecutive day, and the daily death toll crossed 4,000 for the first time since the pandemic began.

Union Health Ministry has advised the Chief Secretaries of States and Union territories to issue necessary orders and circulars, incorporating the above directions within three days, which shall be enforced till replaced by an appropriate uniform policy.

The Health Ministry has earlier devised a policy of setting up three tier health infrastructure for appropriate management of suspect/confirmed Covid-19 cases. The guidance document issued in this regard on April 7, 2020, envisages setting up of:

* Covid Care Center (CCC) that shall offer care for mild cases. These have been set up in hostels, hotels, schools, stadiums, lodges etc., both public and private. Functional hospitals like CHCs, etc. which may be handling regular, non-Covid cases may also be designated as Covid Care Centres as a last resort.

* Dedicated Covid Health Centre (DCHC) that shall offer care for all cases that have been clinically assigned as moderate. These should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit/zoning. Private hospitals may also be designated as Covid Dedicated Health Centres. These hospitals would have beds with assured Oxygen support.

* Dedicated Covid Hospital (DCH) that shall offer comprehensive care primarily for those who have been clinically assigned as severe. These hospitals should either be a full hospital or a separate block in a hospital with preferably separate entry/exit. Private hospitals may also be designated as COVID Dedicated Hospitals. These hospitals would have fully equipped ICUs, Ventilators and beds with assured Oxygen support.

The above mentioned Covid health infrastructure has been aligned with clinical management protocol for admission of mild cases to CCC, moderate cases to DCHC and severe cases to DCH.