Praising Modi to highlighting DDLJ love: Top quotes from 'Namaste Trump'

US President Donald Trump, accompanied by First Lady Melania Trump, on Monday reached India for a two-day visit. The US President addressed a crowd at the Motera cricket stadium, touted as the world’s biggest, in Ahmedabad.

During his speech, praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Trump said Modi rose from his humble background as a "chai-wallah" (tea-seller) and underscored the "limitless promise of the great nation". The remark reflected the warmth shared by the two leaders.

Here are some of the top quotes from Trump’s speech at Motera

Modi 'living proof' that Indians can accomplish anything with hard work

"Prime Minister Modi, you are not just the pride of Gujarat. You are a living proof that with hard work and devotion Indians can accomplish anything, anything at all, anything they want," Trump said amid loud cheers from an estimated one lakh-strong audience at Motera stadium. "The life of Prime Minister Modi underscores the limitless promise of this great nation. He started out by his father's side as a chai-wallah, as a tea-seller. When he was a young man he worked at a cafeteria in this city," the US president said and urged Modi to stand as he greeted his host.





US President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump, and Prime Minister arrive for a "Namaste Trump," event. AP

India, US in discussion for a 'fantastic' trade agreement

Trump said that both the countries are in the early stages of discussion for an "incredible" trade agreement to reduce barriers of investments. "Over the course of my visit, Prime Minister (Narendra) Modi and I will also discuss our efforts to expand the economic ties between our two countries. We will be making a very very major among the biggest ever made trade deals," he said. "We are in the early stages of discussion for an incredible trade agreement to reduce barriers of investments, between the US and India and I am optimistic that working together, the Prime Minister and I can reach a fantastic deal that's good and even great for both of our countries," Trump said, adding the Indian Prime Minister is a "very tough" negotiator.



Keen to boost defence equipment sales to India

Trump vowed on Monday to boost trade ties between the United States and India and said the United States was prepared to supply India with defence equipment ranging from drones to helicopters and missile systems. We look forward to providing the "best and most feared military equipment" to India, said Trump. He looked forward to expanding space cooperation between the two nations and said both sides were at the early stages of reaching an "incredible" trade agreement.



US President Donald Trump, with first lady Melania Trump, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, look at a Charkha at Sabrmati Ashram. AP

Sholay and Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge all-time favourite

"This is the country that produces nearly 2,000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood," he told the gathering of about 100,000 people packed into the stadium. "All over the planet people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music and dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like 'DDLJ' and 'Sholay'," Trump said. This is not the first effort by the US president to use popular culture to strike a chord with movie-loving Indians.





U.S. President is welcomed by Indian Prime Minister as he arrives at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad. Reuters

Working with Islamabad to target terror on Pak border

"India and the US are committed to fighting terrorists and their ideology; that is why my government is working with Pakistan to crack down on terror groups," Trump said. "The US will always be a faithful and loyal friend of India. Thank you for the spectacular welcome," he added. "There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free -- that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," he said.