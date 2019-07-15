Preference for sons persists in India as total fertility rate declines

The country’s society’s peculiar mantra has been proved to be true once again: Indians now plan fewer children than before on an average, but end up giving birth to fewer daughters than before among the children so born. The Sample Registration System (SRS) data from the Registrar General of India has brought this under spotlight once again.

India’s total fertility rate (TFR) — the number of children expected to be born per woman during her entire span of reproductive period—has reduced from 2.3 in 2016 to 2.2 in 2017. This is closer to the replacement rate, ...