Premier act: Vivek Oberoi as Narendra Modi vs Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh

Who: Five years ago, the country was bombarded with the “Achhe din aane waale hain (Good days are coming)” advertising blitz for the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) prime ministerial candidate, Narendra Modi.

Now, with the next Lok Sabha election upon us, the clamour to have Modi back for a second term has found other kinds of creative — and lucrative — outlets. We’ve already got a taste of Modi-inspired fashion and merchandise, especially the “Modi jacket”, though how different it is from the Nehru jacket is a question that has triggered ...