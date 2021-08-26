Preparations pick up as authorities brace for third Covid-19 wave

As India braces up for an imminent third wave, the health eco-system has started to prepare on a war-footing. Be it hospitals, or civic bodies, or chemists, or the drug firms; everyone is readying a contingency plan if there is a sudden surge in cases.

A recent report by the National Institute of Disaster Management (NIDM) has predicted a scenario where India may have peak daily cases of 600,000, almost 50 per cent more than the peak of the second wave earlier this year.

Mumbai’s civic body, however, has a contrarian view. BMC additional commissioner Suresh Kakani said earlier this week that the third wave won't be as ‘big’ as the second, when the number of active cases in the city crossed 90,000 around April.

The reason behind Kakani’s hope is the high rate of vaccination in the city. “Around 73 per cent of Mumbai’s eligible population has at least got the first dose, and 25 per cent is fully vaccinated,” Kakani said. Before the third wave hits, BMC wants to raise the single dose coverage to at least 80 per cent.

This aligns with what the NIDM report has highlighted. It said that 7.6 per cent people in the country are fully vaccinated. “According to a recent study done by professors and alumni from Pandit Deendayal Energy University (PDEU) in collaboration with Nirma University, the vaccination rate of India is currently 3.2 per cent which if does not improve, India can witness 600,000 cases per day in the next (third) wave,” it added.

With whatever intensity, the third wave hits, the health ecosystem is bracing up. For instance, the Drugs Control Department of Delhi has written to the drug manufacturers’ association as well as the chemists to maintain buffer stocks of essential Covid19 medicines, especially those that are used to treat mucormycosis (black fungus) and Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C).

Hospitals say the state authorities have asked them to be ready in case of sudden spike in cases. “There are no specific directions, but authorities have asked us to be prepared. We are prepared in terms of infrastructure, but in case additional capacity is required, we would then activate the measures like Covid care centers as was done during the first two waves,” elaborated Dilip Jose, MD and CEO of Bangalore headquartered Manipal Hospitals.

Others like Fortis Hospitals in Mumbai is planning manpower deployment, including building intensive care teams. Rahul Pandit, director, critical care, Fortis Hospitals, Mumbai and also a member of the Maharashtra Covid19 task force said that they have created an internal oxygen audit committee to monitor oxygen usage by each patient. Setting up an internal oxygen generation plant is also in the works.

While hospitals plan oxygen supplies, players like UCS Wellness, makers of wellness products, have expanded capacity to produce portable oxygen cans (which patients can use at home) by about 80 percent. Alankar Saxena, co-founder and CEO of UCS Wellness said that if required they can further ramp up capacities at their Noida plant. One oxygen can has 900 inhalations priced at Rs 2499, is available on e-commerce websites.

Jose said that this time around, a shortage of essential supplies is not expected.

The state governments too have worked over the last few months to ramp up supplies of oxygen to the village level – Kerala is on its way to double its liquid oxygen capacity to 300 tonnes per day, while Uttar Pradesh is adding 542 new oxygen generation plants, Rajasthan has placed orders for 34,000 oxygen concentrator machines.

The temporary Covid hospitals too are placed on standby.

Four of the seven Jumbo Covid units in Mumbai are operational, albeit without any patients currently. Sample this: the 1,500-bed jumbo centre at Mulund, an eastern suburb of the city, has less than 5 patients now. Of the 30,000 beds available across these centres, a little over 500 are currently occupied.

BMC has said it can activate the remaining centres quickly if required. In fact, it has also started talks with private hospitals to create a cumulative 100,000 beds in the city for Covid-19.

A civic body official said that it is now training its staff in the ward war rooms to handle crises related to children, who are anticipated to be hit during the third wave, as this is an un-vaccinated population.