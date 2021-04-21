Prioritise country first, PM Modi tells Covid-19 vaccine makers

In a meeting with the country’s leading vaccine makers Prime Minister asked the industry to prioritise deliveries to the country until the local demand is met, according to sources. “The biggest strengths of our vaccine industry are its ‘Samarthya, Sansadhan and Seva Bhaav’, and these are what makes them a vaccine leader in the world,” Modi told the vaccine makers.



“He has asked the industry to prioritise deliveries to meet the country's needs first and then focus on global supplies,” said a person in the know, who did not wish to be named.



and are supplying vaccines to the country’s immunisation programme.

With the government now allowing everyone aged 18 and above also to get a vaccine shot from May 1, demand is slated to grow manifold. Analysts have estimated an additional demand of 1.2 billion doses in the coming months.