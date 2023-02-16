Prithvi Shaw's car attacked with baseball bat over selfie with fans

Indian cricketer was allegedly assaulted near a luxury hotel in Mumbai over a selfie, the NDTV reported.

According to the police complaint filed by Shaw's friends at Oshiwara police station, an argument over selfies with a group of fan quickly escalated into a fight as the cricketer's car was attacked with a baseball bat.

The police has charged eight people for allegedly charging at the cricketer and his friend, breaking the windshield of their car and demanding Rs 50,000.

Those named in the police complaint, including two who have been identified as Shobhit Thakur and Sapna Gill have denied the charges and accused Shaw of assaulting them first.

According to the complaint filed by Shaw's friend, the fight started at a luxury hotel near the Mumbai airport in the early hours of Wednesday after two fans approached the cricketer for selfies.

Viral video #PrithviShaw @PrithviShaw engages in a brawl with social media influencer #SapnaGill in Mumbai pic.twitter.com/RCA7xKacyD — Nishat M Shamsi (@nishatshamsi) February 16, 2023

After taking a few pictures with the cricketer, the fans refused to back off and demanded more. Shaw then called his friend and the manager of the hotel to have the fans removed.

When the hotel asked the fans to leave, they waited outside the hotel armed with baseball bats and accompanied by few others. And as soon as the Shaw stepped out of the hotel, they allegedly attacked him.

Even after Shaw and his friend drove off, they chased his car, intercepted it at a traffic signal near Oshiwara and broke the windshield, the complaint added.

Threatening to file a fake police case against the Indian cricketer they allegedly demanded Rs 50,000 from Shaw and his friend.

Ali Kashif Khan, the lawyer for Sapna Gill, has alleged that assaulted the woman, the report said.

A video has surfaced which shows Gill struggling with Shaw, who is seen clutching a broken baseball bat.