Business Standard

Private channels to have 30-min slot for 'public interest' programmes

Part of new uplinking-downlinking rules prescribed by I&B ministry

Topics
TV channels | Public Interest | Information and Broadcasting Ministry

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Media for equity: A happy marriage
Channels uplinked from India, as well as from foreign soil, will have to comply with the new service obligation

For the first time ever, private television (TV) channels available in India have been mandated to run 30-minute daily programmes of national importance and social relevance as part of their new service obligation. The guideline has been stipulated in the new uplinking-downlinking rules prescribed by the information & broadcasting (I&B) ministry on Wednesday.

Read our full coverage on TV channels

First Published: Wed, November 09 2022. 22:15 IST

