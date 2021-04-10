Private Covid-19 vaccination centres shut in Mumbai for three days

will take place at municipal and government centres in on Saturday and Sunday, but private sites will remain shut till April 12. has been facing a shortage of vaccines, resulting in the closure of centres in many parts of the state.

Mumbai's tally crossed the 500,000-mark on Friday with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.





The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said. With the new cases, the caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,00,898.

The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 12 days only.