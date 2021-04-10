Private Covid-19 vaccination centres shut in Mumbai for three days

-
ALSO READ
SII, Bharat Bio seek central fund injection to ramp up vaccine production
Covid-19 vaccination: Centres witness enthusiastic response on Day 1
Covid vaccination: Hospitals await final word on price ahead of next phase
Footfall increases as 45-plus Covid-19 vaccination drive takes off
Covid-19 vaccination centres to be launched at workplaces from April 11
-
Vaccination will take place at municipal and government centres in Mumbai on Saturday and Sunday, but private sites will remain shut till April 12. Maharashtra has been facing a shortage of vaccines, resulting in the closure of centres in many parts of the state.
Mumbai's coronavirus tally crossed the 500,000-mark on Friday with the addition of 9,200 cases, while the death toll reached 11,909 as 35 patients died, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.
ALSO READ: Number of Covid-19 vaccination centres in India drop to half, shows data
The number of deaths reported on Friday is the highest since October 26 last year, when 37 persons had died, the data shared by the civic body said. With the new cases, the caseload of the country's financial capital mounted to 5,00,898.
The city has added nearly one lakh new cases in the last 12 days only.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU