Private hospitals may pull out of Delhi govt's free care scheme over dues

The Delhi government’s scheme of providing cashless treatment to victims of accidents, burns and acid attack is facing an obstacle due to delay in repayments. A number of have threatened to quit the scheme over non-payment for the services.

Some hospitals are if the view that they cannot provide free treatment especially when costs are high and patients are admitted for the longer duration unless reimbursements are paid timely.



In December 2017, the Delhi cabinet had approved the scheme of availing free treatment in government or by patients.



Under the scheme, over 1,000 patients have been treated and for reimbursement, bills amounting to 50-60 million of around 650 cases were sent to the authority concerned. Delhi Health Minister has asked for the bill-related files sent by hospitals and has made sure that a decision will be taken soon.



Out of 1,200 hospitals and nursing homes in Delhi, at least 300 have already signed the free-care agreement to provide cashless treatment.



Chiefs of two South Delhi top corporate hospitals said since the launch of the scheme, they have treated more than 125 patients and their unsettled charges are about Rs 10 million.



According to the law, it is mandatory for hospitals to provide first-aid and treat an accident victim, however, compensations are important in case of several medical or surgical processes.





In February this year, Delhi director general of health services had issued a memorandum which outlined the eligibility, procedure to be followed during admission, discharge, and reparation. It also highlighted that sufferers would be treated free of cost if the mishap takes place within the geographical territory of Delhi, regardless of the dwelling.