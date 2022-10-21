Production opportunites worth Rs 8 trillion in next eight years: Army chief

-
ALSO READ
Manoj Kohli parts ways with SoftBank India as country head, say sources
Domestic LPG cylinder rate increased by Rs 50 from today; check prices
India working on indigenous kit to test monkeypox as cases on the rise
Lack of consensus delays construction of third indigenous aircraft carrier
India's first indigenous carrier 'INS Vikrant' to be commissioned on Sept 2
-
Opportunities of production worth Rs 8 trillion are likely to come up in the next 8 years in a drive to increase indigenisation, Army Chief General Manoj Pande said. According to a report in the Economic Times (ET), the areas that require new technologies like quantum computing and AI-based satellite imagery can offer a viable opportunity for the private sector.
"In the last three to four years, indigenous contracts have grown three times. In the next seven to eight years, we feel that the potential of the indigenous market will be about Rs 7-8 trillion. It will be a viable market with adequate scope for the defence industry," Pande told ET.
According to Pande, the Russia-Ukraine war has made it critical for countries to establish indigenous production and reduce import dependence.
"We are handholding startups and smaller companies by making firing ranges available, easing trial and testing procedures, and making it easier to conduct demonstrations in forward areas so that the industry is able to understand our operating environment better," he added.
The army is currently processing the fourth round of emergency procurements. It, according to ET, will focus on indigenous products in the army.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Fri, October 21 2022. 11:05 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU