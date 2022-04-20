Progressive advertisements have positive impact on business, says ASCI

-
ALSO READ
Amitabh Bachchan, pan masala, and the noise around surrogate ads in India
TMS, Ep 25: India's GDP growth, surrogate ads, FMCG stocks, and metaverse
How many words can you pack in an ad?
14 gaming ads potentially violated ASCI code in first week of IPL
71% of IPL viewers get influenced by ads with Bollywood celebrities: Report
-
Advertising in India has a role in shaping our shared consciousness, and it can drive brand engagement greatly with a progressive depiction of women.
On Wednesday, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) and consulting firm Kantar released a white paper explaining how mainstreaming positive gender portrayals has a positive impact on business.
GenderNext, a study by ASCI and Futurebrands that looked at 600 ads across categories and spoke to consumers from 10 cities, revealed that women considered themselves more progressive than how they were depicted in mainstream advertising. Then, it is not surprising that Kantar found progressive portrayals making advertising more effective.
The GenderNext study found that a majority of mainstream advertising continues to use non-aspirational portrayals of women. But, Indian advertisements that depicted progressive gender roles had a positive impact of 32 per cent in short-term product sales and improved a brand’s equity by a whopping 51 per cent.
“Women, particularly the younger generation, reject the stereotyping that creeps into advertising and see progressive advertising as their ally. It is amply clear that it makes good business sense for brands to portray positive gender roles, adding real value to business and society,” said Manisha Kapoor, CEO and secretary general, ASCI.
Kantar’s study, using the Unstereotype Metric, shows that within emerging markets, positive gender roles have an even higher impact for India.
“Subtle subversions on slice-of-life moments, gender roles and responses have the potential to make the viewing experience rewarding,” explained Preeti Reddy, chairman, South Asia, insights division, Kantar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU