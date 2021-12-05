Prohibitory orders imposed in Muzaffarnagar to maintain law and order

-
ALSO READ
UP: Kisan Mahapanchayat underway in Muzaffarnagar amid tight security
Several farmers converge for 'Kisan mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar
UP govt gears up for kisan mahapanchayat to be held in Muzaffarnagar today
BJP terms 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Muzaffarnagar 'election meeting'
Delhi riots: HC to hear ex-AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in Aug
-
The Muzaffarnagar administration has imposed prohibitory orders in the district till January 30 under section 144 of the CrPC to maintain law and order, officials said Sunday.
Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) prohibits the gathering of four or more people in a specified area.
Additional District Magistrate Narender Bahadur Singh said the step has been taken to maintain law and order in the district in view of important upcoming events such as Christmas Day, Republic Day, the birth anniversaries of Guru Gobind Singh (December 22) and former prime minister Chaudhary Charan Singh (December 23).
The ADM said the administration also wants to ensure there is no law and order situation due to dharna and demonstrations that different political and social organisations may organise in the district.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU