Nagaland CM condemns 'killing of civilians', announces SIT probe

-
ALSO READ
11 civilians gunned down by security forces in Nagaland's Mon district
Nagaland announces fourth phase of unlocking from August 1
For seventh day, Nagaland reports more Covid-19 recoveries than fresh cases
Covid-19 pandemic: Nagaland reports 10 new cases, 1 fresh fatality
Assam, Nagaland sign pact to de-escalate tense situation at two locations
-
Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio on Sunday ordered a high-level probe into the reported killings of civilians by security forces in Oting village in the Mon district of the state.
In a tweet this morning, the chief minister informed about the "unfortunate incident" that led to the "killing of civilians" in the village while appealing for calm.
"The unfortunate incident leading to killing of civilians at Oting, Mon is highly condemnable. Condolences to the bereaved families & speedy recovery of those injured. High level SIT will investigate & justice delivered as per the law of the land. Appeal for peace from all sections," chief minister Rio posted on Twitter.
Some Naga youth were reportedly killed in Oting village of Mon district on Saturday when they were allegedly fired at by security forces who suspected them to be terrorists.
Reportedly, irked villagers torched vehicles of security forces and some people were reportedly shot when security forces opened fire to control the irate mob.
Further details awaited.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU