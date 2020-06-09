Prospect of monsoon session bleak as Covid-19 surges in national capital

As Covid-19 infection cases spike in the capital, the prospect of holding of the receded further.

At a review meeting to study the various options on the table, officials conveyed to Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Speaker Om Birla that the capital lacked a convention centre big enough to seat so many Members of Parliament (MPs) and adhere to social distancing norms.

At the end of the meeting, Naidu and Birla asked officials to examine if “virtual participation” of MPs in the proceedings of both the Houses was possible. However, this could require amending the ‘Rules of Business’, which only Parliament can.

According to the assessment of officials, none of the three chambers in Parliament – the Central Hall, and Rajya Sabha, nor the plenary hall of Vigyan Bhawan are large enough to accommodate hundreds of MPs under one roof and also ensure social distancing norms.

The usually takes place for a month from the third week of July to the second week of August.

According to the Constitution, the President should summon each House within six months of its previous sitting, which makes it mandatory for Parliament to meet at least twice a year.





Usually, three sessions are held in a year. It is not necessary for the two Houses to meet simultaneously.

The Budget session ended on March 23. This would mean both the Houses would need to meet before the third week of September.

Sources said Naidu and Birla, as presiding officers, are doing their job of reviewing preparedness, and it would be for the government to take a call on whether or not to postpone the session.

The secretaries-general of the and told Naidu and Birla that the Chamber can at best accommodate about 60 MPs if norms of social distancing are followed. Rajya Sabha has 245 members.

They said the Lok Sabha Chamber and the Central Hall is adequate enough for a little over 100 MPs. They said even if MPs were to be accommodated in the galleries, the total seating capacity would be much less than required. The Lok Sabha has 543 MPs.

Even the plenary hall of Vigyan Bhawan would be inadequate to accommodate all the Lok Sabha MPs, the officials said.

Officials also pointed at other limitations if the Central Hall and Vigyan Bhawan were to be used for the session, like non-availability of air-conditioning during the day in the Central Hall.



Sources said the Central Hall air-conditioning is patchy during the day. The Central Hall is also not equipped with simultaneous interpretation service.

Another option discussed was to enable attendance in the chambers of both the Houses of only those many members who can be accommodated if social distancing norms are followed. This would be done by drawing up lists of such members whose participation in various items of business is required on a daily basis.

According to sources, Naidu and Birla asked the secretaries-general to examine if “virtual participation” of MPs in the proceedings of both the Houses was possible.

They asked officials about maximum capacity available for enabling such virtual participation, feasibility of enabling participation of members according to the ‘Rules of Business’ of both the Houses and other technical issues.

Similarly, the prospect of holding virtual meetings of parliamentary committees also look slim. Officials told Naidu and Birla that any change in the Rules concerning such meetings required a motion to be carried in both the Houses of Parliament.

In recent days, opposition parties have demanded holding of the monsoon session to discuss Chinese intrusion in Ladakh and Sikkim, issues of migrant workers and the economic situation in the country.

Delhi’s deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday said the capital was likely to have over 500,000 Covid-19 cases by the end of July. He said 80,000 beds would be needed to accommodate infected patients.