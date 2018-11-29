PSLV-C43 launched successfully with HysIS and 30 foreign satellites

Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) trusted workhorse (PSLV-C43) carrying India's earth observation satellite (HysIS) and 30 small satellites from eight countries took off successfully from the launchpad at Sriharikota at the scheduled time.

The rocket is carrying the 380 kg satellite and 30 overseas satellites together weighing 261.5 kg. International co-passenger satellites from Australia, Columbia, Malaysia and Spain are being flown for the first time in

The rocket blasted off from the first launch pad of Isro's spaceport SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota at 09:58 hours.

The countdown for the launch of PSLV-C43/ mission started on Wednesday at 05:58 hours IST from (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota.

is a with alternating solid and liquid stages. The first stage comprises the massive rocket motor carrying 139 tonnes of solid propellant. The second stage carries 42 tonnes of Earth storable liquid propellant.

The entire mission will be completed in just over 112 minutes after the rocket’s lift-off, says sources.

Just over 17 minutes into the flight, the rocket will place the satellite with a mission lifespan of five years in 636 km polar sun-synchronous orbit. After that, the rocket will be brought to a lower altitude to about 503 km from 642 km, said the space agency.

The has earlier done a satellite mission for over two hours in January 2018.

HysIS mission is to study the earth’s surface in visible, near infrared and shortwave infrared regions of the electromagnetic spectrum.

The co-passengers of HysIS include 1 micro and 29 nanosatellites from eight different countries. All these satellites will be placed in a 504 km orbit. These satellites have been commercially contracted for launch through Antrix Corporation Limited, the commercial arm of

PSLV has emerged as a workhorse launch vehicle of India by successfully launching satellites into a variety of orbits. In a span of 25

years, it has launched 53 Indian and 239 international customer satellites from 28 countries. Through its various accomplishments, PSLV has established itself in the international commercial launch market as one of the cost-effective launch vehicles for primary as well as co-passenger satellites.