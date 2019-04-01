PSLV-C45 lifts off with EMISAT, 28 foreign satellites

India’s latest observation satellite took off smoothly on Monday morning with placing payloads in three orbits and conducting space experiments for the first time.

The launch vehicle PSLV-C45 blasted off from the spaceport, Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota at 09:27 am today. The rocket is carrying an electronic intelligence satellite for the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO) and 28 third-party satellites. This is the first mission of the PSLV in which its PSLV-QL variant (4 XL Strap-on motors) is being flown. The mission marks several firsts to the credit of the space agency as it would manoeuvre satellites in various orbits and orbital experiments including on maritime satellite applications.

The primary satellite in the rocket is EMISAT, a satellite based on Isro’s Indian Mini Satellite -2 (IMS-2) bus platform. It is an electronic intelligence satellite for DRDO. The mission would witness the placing payloads three orbits and conducting space experiments.

#ISROMissions #PSLVC45 lifts off from SDSC carrying #EMISAT & 28 customer satellites.



The principal “first-time” innovation this time is the multiple orbits involved in the mission. The main satellite and the 28 customer satellites will be ed into two different orbits, and later, the fourth stage engine of the rocket will be taken to a third orbit in space. A new variant of the rocket PSLV-QL equipped with four Strap-On motors in the first stage is used for the launch.



PSLV- C45

This is the 47th mission for Isro's PSLV programme.

So after injecting the 436 kg primary satellite EMISAT, intended for electromagnetic spectrum measurement, at around 17 minutes from lift off in a 749 km orbit, they would restart the fourth stage again. During this initiative, all the other 28 customer satellites would be released by lowering the fourth state to around 504 kms orbit. Again, the fourth stage would be reignited and further lowered to 485 kms orbit to serve as an orbital platform for carrying out space borne experimentations for the first time in Isro's history.

This is the first time it has been envisaged to provide a micro-gravity environment for research organisations and academic institutes to perform experiments.





In this mission, the PS4 hosts three payloads namely:



1. Automatic Identification System (AIS) for Maritime satellite applications capturing messages transmitted from ships



2. Automatic Packet Repeating System (APRS) from AMSAT (Radio Amateur SatelliteCorporation), India - assists amateur radio operators in tracking and monitoring position data



3. Advanced Retarding Potential Analyzer for Ionospheric Studies (ARIS) from Indian Institute of Space Science and Technology (IIST) - for the structural and compositional studies of the ionosphere.

The whole flight sequence will take about 10,857 seconds or about 180 minutes from the rocket’s liftoff.

The 28 international customer satellites (24 from USA, Lithuania-2 and one each from Spain and Switzerland)- will weigh about 220 kg.





An image taken moments before the PSLV-C45 heat shield getting locked with the payloads intact inside.