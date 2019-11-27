Isro PSLV-C47 launch: All you need to know about Cartosat-3 and its uses

India’s Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle, PSLV-C47 is set to launch Cartosat-3 and 13 commercial nanosatellites into Sun Synchronous orbit from Satish Dhawan Space Centre (SDSC) SHAR, Sriharikota. This is the first commercial order to put into orbit 13 American nanosatellites for NewSpace India, which was formed only in March 2019.

What is Cartosat-3

Cartosat-3 is a third-generation agile advanced earth observation satellite with high-resolution imaging capability. Developed by the Indian Space Research Organization (Isro), it will replace the IRS series. Cartosat-3 has a panchromatic resolution of 0.25 metres making it the imaging satellite with highest resolution and Mx of 1 metre with a high-quality resolution, which is a major improvement from the previous payloads in the Cartosat series. What is PSLV PSLV (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) is an indigenously-developed expendable launch system of the It comes in the category of medium-lift launchers with a reach up to various orbits, including the Geo Synchronous Transfer Orbit, Lower Earth Orbit, and Polar Sun Synchronous Orbit. All the operations of PSLV are controlled from the Satish Dhawan Space Center, Sriharikota.

5 things you must know about PSLV-C47 and Cartosat-3 launch

1.

PSLV-C47 is the 21st flight of PSLV in 'XL' configuration (with 6 solid strap-on motors).

2. This will be the 74th launch vehicle mission from SDSC SHAR, Sriharikota.

3. Cartosat-3 was originally planned to be launched on-board PSLV in 2014.

4. Previously, the Cartosat-2 second generation series offered the best resolution of 65 cm from

5. The last of Cartosat-2 Series satellite weighing 710kg was launched by PSLV-C40 last January 2018.

Cartosat-3 application

Cartosat-3 could be potentially used for weather mapping and cartography. It aims to address the increased demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover.