Puducherry adds 75 new coronavirus cases, death toll rises to 608

reported 75 fresh



cases while a 68-year old woman succumbed to the infection taking the toll in the union territory to 608, a top Health department official said on Friday.

The 75 new cases took the overall tally in the union territory to 36,252 after transfer of two cases to Tamil Nadu, Director of Health and Family Welfare S Mohan Kumar said in a release.

As many as 70 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, he added.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.68 per cent and 95.36 per cent respectively.

As many as 3.55 lakh samples have been tested so far and it was found that 3.13 lakh samples were negative.

Result of the examination of remaining samples was awaited, he said.

Of the total 36,252 cases, the total number of active cases stood at 1,073 while 34,571 patients had recovered and have been discharged so far, Mohan Kumar said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)