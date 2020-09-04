Puducherry reports 591 Covid-19 cases, highest single-day toll of 20 deaths

JUST IN
ANI  |  General News 

Of the total 16,172 positive cases, the union territory had 5,218 active cases while 10,674 patients recovered and were discharged.

As many as 20 deaths and 591 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Puducherry on Friday, the Union Territory's Health Department informed.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the Union Territory now stands at 16,172 including 5,218 active cases and 10,674 recoveries.

So farm 280 lives have been claimed by the virus.

With a total of 83,341 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 tally crossed the 39-lakh mark on Friday, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

With 1,096 more deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 68,472 patients have succumbed to the disease.

The total cases in the country reached at 39,36,748 including 8,31,124 active cases, 30,37,152 cured/discharged/migrated.

