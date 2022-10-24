Pune's air quality turns to 'poor'; MPCB monitors noise levels: Report

Amid the ongoing Diwali celebrations, the Pollution Control Board (MPCB) has urged the citizens of the state to celebrate a pollution-free and environment-friendly Diwali this year without the use of firecrackers.

In a report by Indian Express, the MPCB has insisted the residents buy a gift for their loved ones and pledge to conserve the environment. With noise pollution due to firecrackers being identified as one of the main contributors to pollution during Diwali, the board will also monitor decibel levels across 14 sites in as part of its annual exercise.

warrior moms, a group of mothers from across the country with various city-level branches fighting for the right of children to breathe clean air, also urged the state government to act against toxic and take a strict stand.

Pratap Jagtap, sub-regional officer, MPCB for Pune, said that they had tested the decibels of 14 commercially available firecrackers, and several of these have been found within the permissible range. He also added that awareness campaigns had been carried out to ensure the noise levels did not exceed.

Out of the 14 locations which have been monitored since October 21, 11 are in the city of Pune, while three are at Pimpri Chinchwad. The locations include Shivaji Nagar, Karve Road, Satara Road, Swargate, Yerawada, Khadki, Shaniwarwada, Laxmi Road, Sarasbaug, Aundh gaon, University road, Deluxe chowk at Pimpri, Chafekar chowk at Chinchwad, and Dange chowk at Thergaon among others.

According to a report by the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), the air quality during this Diwali might turn from moderate to poor, starting Monday and will be continued till Tuesday if the firecracker emissions double that of the previous year.

According to Dr Beig, the Sir Ashutosh Mukherjee Chair Professor, National Institute of Advanced Studies, IISc, Bengaluru, told Indian Express, Pune's (AQI) has started deteriorating from good to satisfactory already.