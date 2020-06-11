Punjab back to strict lockdown on weekends, holidays after spike in cases

With the number of Covid-19 cases increasing in the state, Punjab on Thursday said it was returning to the restrictions imposed during the lockdown on weekends and holidays. Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also ordered mandatory testing certification for people entering the state from Delhi.

The Punjab CM said movement of people on these days will be restricted to e-passes holders.

In Punjab, the Covid-19 doubling rate has worsened from 22 days on May 31 to 15 on June 10. “Although significantly longer than the average, the doubling period decline was a matter of anxiety,” the CM said.





All citizens, except medical staff and essential service providers, would be required to download e-passes from the state government’s COVA app, Singh said during a video conference meeting to review the state’s preparedness to deal with the spread of the contagion.

Singh said industries will be allowed to function normally on all days. The CM said stringent curbs could help delay the peak for as long as possible.

“With no early vaccine or treatment in sight, strict protocols were the only way to fight the pandemic,” he said. The state health department has projected that the peak of the pandemic had yet to hit Punjab, and it could happen towards the end of August if the doubling period continues to follow its current worsening trend.

The CM asked medical and health experts to consider imposition of strict conditions, including mandatory testing certification, for entrants from Delhi. On an average 500 to 800 vehicles are coming to Punjab from the capital every day, Director General of Police (DGP) Dinkar Gupta informed the meeting.



A decision on stricter curbs on those coming from Delhi will be taken after a review by the experts, an official spokesperson said after the meeting.

Pointing out that many of those who had come from outside had behaved irresponsibly and had not reported to the health authorities, the CM said tough measures would have to be taken where needed as the spike was still continuing and was expected to escalate in the days ahead.

The CM said those coming from outside should be tested after a week and in the meantime they should be strictly asked to home quarantine themselves. He also directed the DGP to ensure strict implementation of the home quarantine. The DGP said 550 flying squads of the Punjab Police were enforcing it.