Punjab farmers block Delhi-Amritsar highway to protest farm reform laws

-
ALSO READ
Punjab: Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee continues 'rail roko' agitation
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh extends rail roko agitation in Punjab till Oct 8
In Punjab, farmers' body to start 'rail roko' agitation from Sep 24
Punjab bandh: Farmers begin protest in Punjab, Haryana over farm bills
Farm laws: 30 Punjab farmer groups decide to hold talks with Centre on Wed
-
Several farmer organisations in Punjab have declared a nationwide protest against the farm laws by blocking the Delhi Amritsar highway from 12 pm to 4 pm on Thursday, according to the Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee.
"Farmers organisations will block highways from 12 pm to 4 pm today against Centre's farm laws. The protest will take place in around 46 places today and will bring a monumental change in the country," Sarwan Singh Pandayer, General Secretary, Kisaan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee told ANI.
He also said that while the roads will remain blocked for four hours, however, ambulances, fire brigades and other emergency services will be allowed to move.
"Passage to all emergency services will be given. Our motive is not to create inconvenience for the public but the government will have to take note of our agony. Unless the corporate giants stop interrupting in the farmer's everyday affair, there cannot be a feasible solution to our distress," Sarwan Singh added.
Meanwhile, the Punjab Police isensuring that the common public should face minimal trouble due to the highway blockage.
"We have ensured diversions on the Amritsar Delhi national highway from 12 pm to 4 pm for the common public. The farmers are protesting but our job is to ensure liquidity in the traffic," Inspector Anup, Traffic Incharge, told ANI.
The farmer organisations had blocked the Ladowal Toll Plaza in Talwandi Kalan of Ludhiana and staged another protest at Rajpura-Ambala National Highway last month against the farm laws passed by the parliament in its monsoon session.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU