Punjab govt allows opening of bars in hotels, shopping malls, multiplexes

-
ALSO READ
Cross many hurdles before you start shopping again amid Covid-19 crisis
Unlock 1.0: Shopping malls reopen in NCR; footfall low amid infection fears
Covid-19 crisis: Malls roll out red carpet but crowds missing on Day One
Post lockdown, Phoenix launches Rs 1,000-cr shopping mall in Lucknow
Mall developers blink, rework rent for retailers, offer discounts
-
The Punjab government on Tuesday allowed opening of bars in hotels, shopping complexes and multiplexes falling outside coronavirus containment zones, according to an official spokesperson.
He said the management of such commercial establishments must ensure meticulous compliance of the standard operating procedures issued by the Health Department from time to time.
Earlier on June 8, the state government had allowed the opening of hotels, restaurants and other hospitality services in areas outside containment zones with a stipulation that liquor could be served in restaurants and rooms of hotels as per the licence of the Excise Department.
However, the bars were kept closed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU