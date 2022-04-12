Punjab people will soon get a good news, says CM Bhagwant Mann

-
-
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said his government will soon give a "good news" to people of the state, indicating that it could announce 300 units of free electricity to households.
Mann also said he had a meeting with AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Delhi.
AAP had made the promise in the run-up to the Punjab Assembly polls. While making the announcement last year, Kejriwal did not clarify whether 300 units of free electricity will be given per month as Punjab has a two-month billing cycle.
Earlier in the day, the ruling party in Punjab faced flak over some reports suggesting that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal summoned senior officials of the state for a meeting in the national capital.
Mann, who was in Delhi, met Kejriwal and held discussion over the issue of giving 300 units of free electricity to people of Punjab.
"Had a wonderful meeting with our leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Very soon, will give good news to the people of Punjab," said Mann in a Punjabi tweet.
Meanwhile, party spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang told the media here that the Punjab government's blueprint for giving 300 units of free electricity to people is almost ready and soon an announcement in this regard will be made.
