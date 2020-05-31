Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram extend Covid-19 lockdown

-
ALSO READ
India's Covid recovery rate at record high; 11,264 cured in 24 hours
Covid-19 Factoid: These states have higher recoveries than active cases
Covid-19: Walmart to hire 50000 more workers as people continue stockpiling
Covid-19: US sees 2,108 deaths in a day; France, Brazil tallies top 1,000
World coronavirus dispatch: First human trial of Covid-19 drug underway
-
At least four states — Punjab, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, and Mizoram — announced the extension of lockdowns on Saturday even as the central government came out with guidelines to ease restrictions, giving states the final say on implementation within their jurisdictions. Lockdown 4.0 ends on Sunday.
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced a four-week extension of the coronavirus lockdown till June 30. Though experts have advised against opening of hospitality services and shopping malls in the state, the CM said his government will take into account the Centre’s guidelines for lockdown 5.0.
The other three states extended the lockdown for two weeks.
ALSO READ: Coronavirus LIVE: India to open up in phases; deaths cross 5,000-mark
West Bengal said its extension would come with some relaxations and conditions. “West Bengal has decided to extend the lockdown up to 15/06/2020 with further relaxations with conditions,” an order from the state government stated.
It said indoor and outdoor activities related to TV and cinema production, barring reality show production, including for web-portal and OTT platforms, with not more than 35 persons per unit at a time will be allowed with effect from June 1.
Mizoram Health Minister R Lalthangliana said the state was extending the lockdown in view of the surge in Covid-19 cases in neighbouring states and the return of stranded people.
Meanwhile, speaking before the central guidelines were issued on Saturday, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said: “Schools would reopen after June 13. But the final decision on this would be taken after some days because we are going to extend lockdown till June 15,” he said.
In Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted his government was several steps ahead of the coronavirus and was more than prepared to deal with it.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU