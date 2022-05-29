Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moose Wala shot dead

-
Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moose Wala was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on Sunday a day after the state’s Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government withdrew the security of 424 people, including Moose Wala.
Two other people were injured in the attack on Moose Wala, NDTV.com reported. The Indian Express reports the singer was shot at least 10 times near a temple in village Jhawahar Ke and was declared brought dead at the Civil Hospital in Mansa.
In the 2022 Punjab Assembly elections, Sidhu Moose Wala had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket. He was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla.
Moose Wala, whose given name was Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, was 28. “Deeply shocked at the broad daylight murder of Sidhu Moose Wala. Punjab and Punjabis across the world have lost a talented artist with mass connect, who could feel people’s pulse. My heartfelt condolences to his loved ones and fans across the world,” said Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala on Twitter.
BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the police should file complaint against Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann over “negligence of chief ministerial duties”.
“We have been warning Punjab Government to pay attention to Punjab’s situation. I demand an FIR against Bhagwant Mann for negligence of his Chief Ministerial duties which has cost the life of Sidhu Moosewala. Bhagwant Mann along with Arvind Kejriwal should be booked,” Sirsa said about the AAP leader.
