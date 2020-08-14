JUST IN
Puravankara to invest Rs 1,500 cr in warehousing on e-commerce surge

It has tied up with Morgan Stanley as a JV partner for the warehousing business and will be concentrating on Bengaluru followed by Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune

Topics
Puravankara Projects | Real Estate  | e-commerce rules

Samreen Ahmad  |  Bengaluru 

With the opportunity in warehousing real estate expanding manifold because of the Covid-19 pandemic followed by an ecommerce surge, Bengaluru-based real estate company Puravankara is planning to enter the segment.

It would be investing Rs 1,500 crore in the business in the next five years through various joint ventures and strategic partnerships, said a top company official. It has currently tied up with Morgan Stanley as a JV partner for the warehousing business and will be concentrating on Bengaluru followed by cities such as Mumbai, Hyderabad, Chennai and Pune. “The ...

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 18:19 IST

