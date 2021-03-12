Quad will remain an important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region, said Prime Minister during the first leaders’ virtual summit.

"Our agenda during the meeting covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the a force for global good," he said.

"I see Quad as positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which regards the world as one family. We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values and promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Modi said.

Addressing the Summit, United States President said he is committed to work for stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

"The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and i look forward to working closely with all the leaders," said.

We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific, Biden said.

Meanwhile Austrian PM, Scott Morrison said that Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st Century.

"As four leaders of great democracies in Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be an enabler of peace, stability & prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations in the region, he said.

I thank all Quad partners for supporting Japan in earthquake relief; wish to make a visible and tangible contribution to the region, said Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.

Known as the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.

The four countries plan to establish a series of working groups that will focus on climate change; critical and emerging technologies, including working to set technology standards and norms and jointly developing some of the critical technologies of the future, officials said.