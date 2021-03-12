Quad will remain an important pillar of stability in Indo-Pacific: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
13 years on, the Quad resumes war games amid China's growing assertiveness
Best of BS Opinion: India's embrace of Quad, local and global this Diwali
LIVE: Atma Nirbhar Bharat to strengthen globalisation, PM tells WEF summit
Quad power
LIVE: Our initiatives make Quad a force for global good, says PM Modi
-
Quad has come of age and will remain an important pillar of stability in the Indo-Pacific region, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the first Quad leaders’ virtual summit.
"Our agenda during the meeting covering areas like vaccines, climate change and emerging technologies makes the Quad a force for global good," he said.
"I see Quad as positive vision as an extension of India's ancient philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' which regards the world as one family. We will work together closely as ever before for advancing shared values and promoting secular, stable and prosperous Indo-Pacific," Modi said.
Addressing the Summit, United States President Joe Biden said he is committed to work for stability in the Indo-Pacific region.
"The Quad is going to be a vital arena for cooperation in the Indo-Pacific and i look forward to working closely with all the leaders," Joe Biden said.
We are launching a new ambitious joint partnership that is going to boost vaccine manufacturing for the global benefit, strengthen vaccinations to benefit the entire Indo-Pacific, Biden said.
Meanwhile Austrian PM, Scott Morrison said that Indo-Pacific will shape the destiny of the world in the 21st Century.
"As four leaders of great democracies in Indo-Pacific, let our partnership be an enabler of peace, stability & prosperity and to do so inclusively with many nations in the region, he said.
I thank all Quad partners for supporting Japan in earthquake relief; wish to make a visible and tangible contribution to the region, said Japan PM Yoshihide Suga.
Known as the "Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, representatives for the four member nations have met periodically since its establishment in 2007.
The four countries plan to establish a series of working groups that will focus on climate change; critical and emerging technologies, including working to set technology standards and norms and jointly developing some of the critical technologies of the future, officials said.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU