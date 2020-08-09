Quest for 'Third Front' in Bihar before polls an extremely tough challenge

The uncertainty shadowing a decision on the schedule for the Bihar Assembly election — supposed to take place in October-November, according to the calendar — has not deterred politicians, strategists, and activists from their quest to form a “Third Front”, and challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance () coalition and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-Congress combine constituting the United Progressive Alliance (UPA).

Between the ends of the political spectrum lie three outfits, which had aligned with the NDA and the UPA in the past: Jitan Ram ...