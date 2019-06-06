Quietly, Baba Ramdev's Patanjali group has crept into Aravalli hills

The Patanjali group, through companies controlled by Acharya Balkrishna, and some of their closely-associated land dealers, has picked up more than 400 acres of forested common lands in the Aravalli hills of Faridabad, Haryana. It has done so, mostly over 2014-16, by circumventing restrictions put in place on sale of such common lands in Kot village, under more than 300 power-of-attorney agreements.

Such agreements for purchase of land are banned in Delhi. The Patanjali group’s land in the village could now see a sudden appreciation in value, with the Haryana government kick-starting a ...