Rafale deal: Congress seeks JPC probe, says PM 'showing no interest'

Charging Modi with "showing no interest" for the welfare of people and the nation at large, Wasnik Saturday sought a (JPC) to go into the modalities adopted in the deal.

He also said a probe by would bring out the whole truth in the multi-billion dollar fighter jet deal.

Addressing party cadres at a rally here to condemn the "corrupt practices" adopted by the NDA government in the purchase of combat aircraft, Wasnik said, "the country had never seen such a big scam as was witnessed in the purchase of the "



"Modi is showing no interest in the welfare of the people and development of the nation.. His interest is in office and power and the RSS," he alleged.

Questioning the 'propriety' of the pampering a business tycoon in the deal causing 'big drain' on the coffers, wasnik said, "we should protect "



Led by the Congress, opposition parties have been attacking the alleging it is procuring 36 Rafale jets from at an exorbitantly high cost.

The has said the UPA finalised a price of Rs 526 crore per fighter while negotiating a deal to buy 126 Rafale jets, but the current government is buying each at Rs 1,670 crore when the weapons and avionics onboard the jets will be of same configuration.

In 2016, the signed a government-to-government deal with for purchase of 36 Rafale jets at an estimated cost of Rs 58,000 crore.

In his address, Sanjay Dutt, in charge of the in said the Centre was trying to cause trouble to the Narayanasamy-headed government in Puducherry.

"We will not buckle under any pressure and will overcome everything successfully," he said.

also spoke on the occasion.