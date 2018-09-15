Top domestic news: Mallya-Jaitley meet, Sitharaman speaks on Rafale, & more

Digest for domestic stories for week Sept 8 - Sept 14, 2018



Saturday

Dharamsala: Around 3,500 private passenger buses will be off road indefinitely in Himachal Pradesh from Monday as operators press for their long-pending demands including increasing minimum fare, bus operators said Saturday.

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh government has constituted a high-level committee to probe into irregularities in the recruitment examination held for 68,500 assistant teachers and suspended a top official of exam regulatory authority, officials said Saturday.

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has arrested a 37-year-old member of Manipur-based banned terrorist outfit, Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP-PWG), for allegedly threatening and extorting businessmen and influential people, police said Saturday.

Sunday

New Delhi: The BJP projected Sunday the Lok Sabha polls as a battle between a "daydreaming" opposition and its alliance- NDA- whose leader Narendra has an "approval rating" of over 70 per cent and is set to build a "new India" by 2022.

New Delhi: Setting the tone for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, Prime Minister Narendra said Sunday he sees "no challenge" to the BJP and described unity efforts among opposition parties "unable to stand each other" as a proof of his government's popularity and his party's big success.

New Delhi: Expressing confidence about his party coming back to power in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, BJP president Amit Shah said Sunday his party will rule the country for the next 50 years.

Monday



Sporadic incidents of violence were reported Monday during a Congress-led opposition sponsored 'Bharat Bandh' against spiralling fuel prices that disrupted normal life mainly in Bihar, Kerala, Karnataka, Assam and Odisha.

New Delhi: The BJP on Monday defended the rise in oil prices, attributing the hike to global factors, and accused the Congress and other opposition parties of resorting to violence during the 'Bharat Bandh' as people did not support their call.

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday sought a report in sealed cover from a lower court judge on how he intended to complete the trial in the Babri Masjid demolition case involving BJP veterans L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti within the April 2019 deadline.

Tuesday

Hyderabad: An overcrowded state-run bus swerved off the road and hurtled down the hillside into a valley in Telangana's Jagtial district Tuesday, killing 52 people and wounding 20 others in one of the worst highway tragedies in the state, police said.

New Delhi: An ED investigation has found that absconding jeweller Mehul Choksi diverted over Rs 32.5 billion funds, allegedly defrauded from a PNB branch in Mumbai, to foreign shores and he was in business of "highly inflating" prices of precious metals sold from his outlets.

New Delhi: The government has ushered in a new work culture that understands the aspirations of the youth, Prime Minister Narendra said Tuesday, asserting that efforts were underway to increase the self-confidence of the deprived. Wednesday

Jammu: Three suspected Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists, believed to be part of a suicide squad, infiltrated into Jammu and Kashmir Wednesday and fired at security personnel on the state's main highway before escaping into a forest near this city, police said.

Bijnor (UP): Six labourers died while two others were seriously injured in an explosion in a boiler of a petro-chemical factory here Wednesday, police said.

New Delhi: Notwithstanding the boycott announced by the Conference (NC) and the PDP, the Centre is likely to go ahead with the panchayat and urban local bodies elections in Jammu and Kashmir as it feels that grassroots democracy must get precedence over any other consideration, officials said Wednesday.

Thursday

New Delhi: The negotiations for procurement of 126 Rafale jets under the UPA government fell through as state-run HAL did not have the required capability to produce the jets in India in collaboration with French company Dassault Aviation, Defence Minister Nirmala said Thursday.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the Congress was in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and using other parties as support system to survive, observing it is getting desperate to join hands with any party to forge a grand opposition alliance for the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

New Delhi: Allegations flew thick and fast Thursday between the Congress and the BJP over the Vijay affair -- Rahul Gandhi accused the finance minister of lying to hide the "free passage" he allegedly gave to the defaulter aviation tycoon to flee to London, while the ruling party counter-claimed the Gandhi family tried to salvage the sinking Kingfisher Airlines with a "sweet deal".

Friday

Kishtwar: At least 17 passengers were killed and 16 more injured when a minibus skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Kishtwar district on Friday, officials said.

Chandigarh: Raids were being held to nab three men accused of raping a 19-year-old student after drugging her in Haryana's Mahendargarh district, police said Friday, two days after she was allegedly abducted from a bus-stop on her way to a coaching centre.

Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh government has closed the investigation into a disproportionate assets complaint filed against BJP leader and former chief minister Prem Kumar Dhumal in 2015, on the recommendation of the state vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, officials said.