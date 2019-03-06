- Indore gets India's cleanest city award for the third straight year
- Ayodhya case not just a land dispute, it's a matter of faith, says SC
- Prime Minister to share dias with new NDA partners in Chennai today
- Fire breaks out at CGO complex in Delhi; 25 fire tenders at the spot
- RCom hearing, Samsung Galaxy S10, Rafale case, more: Today's top events
- Explained: Impact of Donald Trump's attack on preferential trade with India
- We're seeking details from Pak on potential misuse of F-16 on India: US
- US' 'Pompeo played essential role in de-escalating between India and Pak'
- Top biz headlines: New NBFC code, Tata Motors in Geneva Motor Show, more
- Trump scraps preferential trade treatment for India, govt plays down impact
Rafale petition in SC LIVE updates: Documents stolen from MoD, submits AG
Supreme Court hearing of petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in an open court is underway. Track LIVE updates
Supreme Court. Photo: Aashish Aryan
The Supreme Court Wednesday began hearing petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in an open court. There were two review petitions in the Rafale matter — one by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and the other by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.
A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph had on December 14 dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jets from France, finding “no occasion to doubt the (decision-making) process” leading to the award of the contract, and said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.
Catch LIVE updates on SC Rafale hearing
