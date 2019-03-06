JUST IN
Rafale petition in SC LIVE updates: Documents stolen from MoD, submits AG

Supreme Court hearing of petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in an open court is underway. Track LIVE updates

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Supreme Court
Supreme Court. Photo: Aashish Aryan

The Supreme Court Wednesday began hearing petitions seeking review of its December 14 verdict on the purchase of 36 Rafale fighter jets in an open court. There were two review petitions in the Rafale matter — one by former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie and advocate Prashant Bhushan, and the other by AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

A bench comprising of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and K M Joseph had on December 14 dismissed petitions seeking a court-monitored probe into the purchase of the jets from France, finding “no occasion to doubt the (decision-making) process” leading to the award of the contract, and said there was no material to show that the government had favoured anyone commercially.

