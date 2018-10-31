Rafale deal: SC asks Centre to file affidavit on pricing within 10 days

-
ALSO READ
Provide details of Rafale decision in a sealed cover, SC asks Centre
Rafale fighter jet purchase: A controversy revved up and ready to take off?
Rafale deal: Why did Dassault choose Reliance over HAL? The CEO responds
Rafale deal: Congress 'restless' as it couldn't make money, says Sitharaman
From 'commander-in-thief' to Rahul's 'conspiracy': Rafale row hits new low
-
The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say that the pricing in the Rafale fighter jet deal between India and France is exclusive and cannot be shared with the court.
A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph also asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners.
The top court, which has now fixed the matter for hearing on November 14, said documents considered strategic and confidential may not be shared.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU