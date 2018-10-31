Rafale deal: SC asks Centre to file affidavit on pricing within 10 days

The on Wednesday asked the Centre to file an affidavit within 10 days to say that the pricing in the fighter jet deal between India and France is exclusive and cannot be shared with the court.

A bench comprising and Justices U U Lalit and K M Joseph also asked the Centre to share information which can be brought in the public domain with the petitioners.

The top court, which has now fixed the matter for hearing on November 14, said documents considered strategic and confidential may not be shared.