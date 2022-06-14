Rahul Gandhi questioned for 2nd day, leaves ED office after 4 hours

-
ALSO READ
Enforcement Directorate issues fresh summons to Rahul Gandhi for June 13
Enforcement Directorate quizzes Rahul Gandhi in National Herald case
ED summons to Sonia, Rahul Gandhi in National Herald money laundering case
Rahul Gandhi appears before ED for questioning in money laundering case
Rahul Gandhi at ED today in National Herald case; Congress workers detained
-
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi left the ED office after about four hours of questioning in the National Herald money-laundering case on Tuesday.
It was not immediately clear if he would come back and resume the session or the questioning was over for the day.
Gandhi (51) arrived at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road in central Delhi around 11:05 am, accompanied by his sister and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, and his statement was recorded under the criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), officials said.
The MP from Wayanad in Kerala spent over 10 hours at the federal agency's office on Monday, where he was questioned over multiple sessions and his statement was recorded.
The investigating officer of the case is understood to have questioned the former Congress chief about the incorporation of the Young Indian company, the operations of the National Herald newspaper, the loan given by the Congress to Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and the funds transfer within the news media establishment.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU