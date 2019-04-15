Rahul in Gujarat, Jet-SBI meet, TikTok app case & more: Top news today

Before you start the day, let's take a quick look at some of the major events in the country that are likely to make headlines today. From management meet to Rahul Gandhi's rally in Gujarat, here are some of the most important news events scheduled for today that will be keenly watched.



1. management to meet lenders today

pilots body, the Aviator's Guild (NAG), on Sunday deferred its "no flying" call to a later date, particularly when the management is scheduled to meet the lenders today. On Sunday, the Guild, which has around 1,100 pilots as its members, decided to stop flying from April 15 in protest against non-payment of salaries since March. "It is come to our notice that there is a critical meeting planned tomorrow (Monday) morning with the airline management and SBI. Read on...

2. to address rally in Gujarat

Congress president will address a rally in Rajula town under Amreli Lok Sabha constituency in Gujarat today.

" will address a rally in Rajula. Although the town is located in Bhavnagar district, it is a part of Amreli Lok Sabha constituency," state Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said on Sunday.

"The idea behind organising the rally in Rajula is to be able to address the people of three Lok Sabha seats of Amreli, Junagadh and Bhavnagar," he said. Read on...

3. to make its debut on bourses today

Diagnostics chain Metropolis Healthcare, after receiving a good response for public issue, will make its debut on bourses on April 15. The company has fixed issue price at higher-end of a price band of Rs 877-880 per share. Read on...

4. available in India from April 15 on Amazon

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei’s P-series smartphones are known for their strong imaging characteristics. Taking the legacy forward, the boasts a quad camera module on the back, featuring the company’s first periscope telephoto lens. While a regular telephoto lens in other smartphones enables up to 2x optical zoom, the periscope set-up in the P30 allows it to go up to 5x. Priced at Rs 71,990, the device will be available in an 8GB RAM + 256 GB ROM variant and will be available in two breath-taking colours, Breathing Crystal and Aurora. Early bird consumers will get an exclusive bundle with the HUAWEI Watch GT for Rs 2,000 extra (Total of Rs 73,990). Customers can avail a cashback of up to Rs 1,500 on P30 Pro from April 15th to September 21, 2019. Read on...

5. Panasonic's mirrorless camera in India today

Japanese electronics major Panasonic is set to launch its first full-frame mirrorless camera system, the Lumix S series, in India on April 15. The Lumix S series comprising Lumix S1 and S1R feature 24.2MP and a 47.3MP full-frame complementary metal oxide semi-conductor (CMOS) sensor respectively. The devices are expected to be priced between Rs 2.5 and Rs 4 lakh (lens included). Read on...

6. SC to hear on April 15 plea challenging HC order asking Centre to ban TikTok app

The Supreme Court will hear on April 15 a plea challenging a Madras High Court order that directed the Centre to ban the "TikTok" app over concerns about access to pornographic content through it. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Sanjiv Khanna agreed to hear the plea filed by Chinese company ByteDance, which said there were over billion downloads of its app and the Madurai bench of the Madras High Court had passed an ex-parte order. Read on...

7. Biopic on PM Modi: SC to hear plea challenging EC's ban on release of film

The Supreme Court will hear on April 15 a plea challenging the Election Commission's ban on the release of biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi. A bench headed by Chief Justice said it will hear the plea filed by producers of the biopic. The poll panel had on Wednesday banned the screening of the biopic during poll period, saying any such film that subserves purpose of any political entity or individual should not be displayed in the electronic media. Read on...

8. SC to hear on April 15 contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi

The Supreme Court will today hear a contempt petition filed by BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi against Congress president Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misquoting an apex court in connection with the Rafale deal. A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi fixed the date of hearing after the plea was mentioned by senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi before it. The contempt petition, filed by Rohatgi, accused Gandhi of misquoting the order when the Congress leader said the apex court had accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi), is a "chor' (thief). Read on...

9. Karnataka Class 12 Result to be declared today



The Karnataka PUC result would be tentatively announced on Monday by the Department of Pre University Examination. The Karnataka II PU Results can be checked at these websites: kseeb.kar.nic.in (official website) or examresults.net. Due to elections, the KAR PUC result might be declared in May as the teachers will be assigned election duties.

The Karnataka II PUC exams 2019 were conducted from 1 March and end on 18 March, 2019. As the situation is dicey, students are advised to keep checking the Karnataka PUC result 2019.

10. India's squad for Cricket World Cup 2019 to be announced today

India's World Cup squad will be announced on April 15 in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Monday.

According to the guidelines issued by the International Cricket Council (ICC) for the World Cup, "every team has to announce their final squad on or before April 23. The teams, however, can make any changes to the final squad of 15 at least seven days prior to the tournament." Read on...