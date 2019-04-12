SC to hear on April 15 contempt plea against Rahul Gandhi

The said on Friday that it will hear on April 15 a contempt petition filed by BJP against Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of misquoting an apex court in connection with the Rafale deal.

A bench headed by fixed the date of hearing after the plea was mentioned by Mukul Rohatgi before it.

The contempt petition, filed by Rohatgi, accused Gandhi of misquoting the order when the said the apex court had accepted that 'chowkidar' (a reference to Narendra Modi), is a "chor' (thief).

Talking to ANI, Lekhi said, " has misquoted the Supreme Court's order on the Rafale deal...I am sure the court must have been watching the media where made false claims about the court's order."

Hitting out at Congress, she said, "How can the Gandhi family talk about corruption when three of the four members of the family are out on bail."

" has misquoted the order and he made the remarks to influence the voters during the elections," Lekhi added.

Gandhi while speaking to the media in Amethi said, "The has made it clear that "chowkidar" allowed "theft and that it had accepted that some sort of corruption had taken place in the Rafale deal".

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court had dismissed the Centre's preliminary objections claiming "privilege" over three Rafale documents cited in petitions seeking review of the December 14 verdict on the fighter jet deal.

In a unanimous judgement, a three-judge bench of the top court headed by Gogoi allowed the admissibility of the three documents and said the review pleas will be heard on merits.

