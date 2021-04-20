Railway pointsman awarded for bravery after rescuing child's life

-
ALSO READ
Mayur Uniquoters gains 7% post Q2 results; board approves buyback
All supercritical railway projects to be completed by March 2022: Goyal
Rail Land Development Authority puts seven land parcels on auction
Railway pointsman gets bravery award for saving child near Mumbai
A beaten track: Plan for Railways has vision but lacks clarity on execution
-
Mayur Shelke, a pointsman at the Vangani railway station near Mumbai, has become an overnight sensation after his daring rescue of a child’s life.
Shelke was complimented by Railway Minister Piyush Goyal for his bravery. The Asian Institute of Transport Development has also announced an award of Rs 50,000 for him.
The incident happened at around 5 pm on Saturday, April 17. According to the CCTV camera footage, a child, accompanied by a visually challenged lady, was seen walking on the railway platform.
Mayur Shelke
While walking towards the platform shed, the child slipped and fell on the tracks. The distraught visually challenged woman can be seen calling out and scrambling to reach the child, but she is unable to find him. A train is then seen approaching while the child struggles to come back on to the platform.
There is disaster impending on the deserted railway station with the child’s life in severe danger.
Suddenly, Shelke appears in the frame, running towards the child on the tracks. With lightning-fast speed, Shelke manages to outrun the train, reach towards the child and fling him out of danger to the platform. He then swiftly jumps back up to the platform.
This daring rescue was tweeted by Goyal, who said that Shelke has done an exceptionally courageous act, risking his own life and saving a child’s. Shelke was also appreciated by the staff of the Mumbai Division of Indian Railways.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU