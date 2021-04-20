Railway pointsman awarded for bravery after rescuing child's life

Mayur Shelke, a pointsman at the Vangani railway station near Mumbai, has become an overnight sensation after his daring of a child’s life.

Shelke was complimented by Railway Minister for his bravery. The Asian Institute of Transport Development has also announced an award of Rs 50,000 for him.

The incident happened at around 5 pm on Saturday, April 17. According to the CCTV camera footage, a child, accompanied by a visually challenged lady, was seen walking on the railway platform.





Mayur Shelke

While walking towards the platform shed, the child slipped and fell on the tracks. The distraught visually challenged woman can be seen calling out and scrambling to reach the child, but she is unable to find him. A train is then seen approaching while the child struggles to come back on to the platform.

There is disaster impending on the deserted railway station with the child’s life in severe danger.

Suddenly, Shelke appears in the frame, running towards the child on the tracks. With lightning-fast speed, Shelke manages to outrun the train, reach towards the child and fling him out of danger to the platform. He then swiftly jumps back up to the platform.

This daring was tweeted by Goyal, who said that Shelke has done an exceptionally courageous act, risking his own life and saving a child’s. Shelke was also appreciated by the staff of the Mumbai Division of